Bion Environmental Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and sustainable beef, is announcing that Bill Rupp will join Bion's Board of Directors, effective Feb. 15, 2023.

In September 2022, Rupp was named to Bion's Advisory Group. Rupp brings 37 years of experience, including 18 years in senior leadership roles with Cargill and JBS, two of the world's largest meat packers. His operating expertise and industry relationships will be invaluable in his role, where he will work directly with Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, to build a team and strategy to commercialize Bion's technology and product line.

Rupp spent 25 years with Cargill, with his last ten years there as president of Cargill Beef. He oversaw Cargill's global beef business operations that did over $25 billion in annual sales in the U.S., Canada, Argentina and Australia. Rupp also served five years as president of JBS Beef, where he led JBS's North American beef business that did approximately $20 billion in sales. In 2021, Rupp was inducted into The National Provisioner's Meat Industry Hall of Fame. Rupp is a senior advisor at Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned packing plant being developed in western Nebraska that has attracted an equity investment by Walmart. Bion recently announced an LOI with Olson Farms/TD Angus, a cattle breeding and feeder operation that is a founding member of Sustainable Beef LLC.

Rupp said, "The livestock industry [— beef in particular —] is changing; it must become more sustainable. Today's consumer is well-informed, and they are increasingly health- and environment-conscious. Alternative products, including plant-based, that were billed as sustainable were initially successful but have failed to meet consumer tastes and concerns. Bion's technology and business model provides the industry with a better way to feed cattle and connect the consumer with the real beef they want: beef that will now be truly sustainable, independently verified, and consistent with their tastes. I look forward to helping make it a reality – for the producer, the consumer, and the planet."

Bill O'Neill said, "As we build our team, I can't think of anyone better suited to bring an experienced industry voice to our [board] and organization. His accomplishments in the industry speak for themselves. We were happy when he joined the [advisory group.] We are thrilled he has the confidence in Bion and our opportunity to join the [board.]"

Source: Bion Environmental Technologies Inc.