Bion Environmental Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and sustainable beef, is announcing that Salvatore Zizza will join Bion's Board of Directors, effective Feb. 15, 2023.

As a board member, Zizza brings decades of experience in institutional finance, commerce and public company practices. In addition to serving as an independent board member, Zizza will help implement governance procedures that include establishing and chairing the audit committee (and other committees) that will be set up during the next 30–60 days so that Bion meets the requirements of a listing on a national exchange.

Zizza is currently a director of 19 funds in the Gabelli Asset Management and GAMCO Investors Inc. fund families, including several that trade on the NYSE. He serves as chairman of Bergen Cove Realty Inc., with substantial holdings in residential real estate, and as director and chairman of Trans-Lux Corporation, a full-service provider of integrated multimedia systems for today's communications environments.

Zizza is a retired chairman of BAM, an advanced material science company that provides carbonization, graphitization, pyrolysis, carbon vapor deposition and other high temperature processing services for semiconductor, aerospace, military, environmental and other specialized applications. From 1985 to 1997, he was chairman and CEO of the LVI Group Inc., an NYSE-listed firm. Zizza previously served Bion in a senior management role between 2005 and 2008.

Salvatore Zizza said, "I am excited to return and help Bion achieve success, not just for its shareholders, but also livestock producers, the consumer, and the planet. My hat is off to the Bion team, both for their vision and perseverance. The timing of the Gen3Tech system development coincides with a growing awareness of the need for all industries to reduce their carbon and pollution footprints and improve overall sustainability. I look forward to contributing to those efforts by expanding the experience and expertise of the [board of directors] as the company positions itself for growth."

Bill O'Neill, CEO of Bion, said, "We are glad to add Sal's wide-ranging corporate experience to our team as we move forward with commercialization of our technology and business model. We expect his institutional background to prove invaluable as we begin to structure, finance, and develop the large-scale joint ventures that will be required to deliver true sustainability to the beef and livestock industries."

