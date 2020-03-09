Wayne Farms Vice President Kevin McDaniel named to US Poultry and Egg Association Board of Directors

Kevin McDaniel, Wayne Farms VP and General Manager of Fresh Operations has been elected to join the US Poultry & Egg Association Board of Directors. The organization announced McDaniel’s appointment to the prestigious group of industry leaders, influencers and policy makers during the recent International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta.

“I’m honored to join this talented group of leaders to serve the Association’s members, state affiliates, and our national organization partners,” he said.

With over 30 years of industry experience, McDaniel’s previous leadership positions include President of Aviagen North America and senior roles with OK Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride. He also held key positions with The Poultry Federation including Chairman and was nominated the Federation’s Industry Man of the Year. McDaniel earned a BS in Agricultural Economics from Stephen F. Austin State University.

McDaniel’s leadership over Wayne Farms’ multi-state, 9-plant fresh production operation gives him unique insight to serve as board member for US Poultry & Egg. “Kevin’s contributions go beyond our company,” said Clint Rivers, Wayne Farms President and CEO. “His solid grasp of critical issues affecting our industry, his long-standing relationships and his influence as a business leader will benefit us and everyone in the poultry production business.”

Source: Wayne Farms LLC