The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Conagra Brands Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023. The products subject to recall are available to view on a spreadsheet.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dan Hare, senior director of communications, ConAgra Brands, at 312-549-5355 or daniel.hare@conagra.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014, Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS