Steritech, a family brand of Rentokil Terminix, has acquired food safety and hygiene solutions company Everclean.

The acquisition closed on March 1, 2023.

"Steritech is committed to providing best-in-class assessments and consulting services to multi-location businesses to accelerate growth, drive operational consistency and mitigate risks,” Steritech President Doug Sutton said. "We are thrilled to strengthen Steritech’s capabilities through this acquisition and welcome the Everclean colleagues and customers to Steritech.”

Everclean was founded in 1998. The acquisition will help further expand Steritech’s reach in the grocery and restaurant segments and solidify its position as a market leader in the food safety and brand standards space.

“In seeking out a buyer, we looked for an organization that shared Everclean’s core values, a strong commitment to our customers and employees, exceptional technical expertise and a well-earned reputation for quality,” said Michael Sperber, global business manager at UL Solutions. “We found just the right fit with Steritech and are excited about what this acquisition means for Everclean’s customers.”

Source: Steritech