The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) is announcing its new Board of Directors for 2023–2024.

Dr. Ruby L. Perry, dean, and professor of veterinary radiology at the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine is the newly elected president and board chair. This is the first time in the organization’s history that the board has had two consecutive female presidents. AAVMC is proud to celebrate all female leaders who start or continue their board terms during Women’s History Month.

Dr. Perry is also the first African American female president of the AAVMC. She previously served as secretary of the AAVMC Board of Directors and recently completed her term as co-chair of the AVMA-AAVMC Diversity Commission.

Dr. Rustin Moore, dean of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, was elected the president-elect for 2023–2024.

New board members include Dr. Dori Borjesson of Washington State University (at-large director, Region I) and Dr. Lorin Warnick of Cornell University (treasurer).

Immediate Past-President Dr. Susan Tornquist will remain on the board for an additional one-year term. Departing board members include Dr. Mark Markel of University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. Mark Stetter of University of California, Davis. The AAVMC appreciates the service of all board members and volunteers.

Source: American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges