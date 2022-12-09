The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) is announcing its 2023 award winners. These awards represent significant professional achievement in veterinary medicine through research, diversity, leadership and teaching.

The award winners are:

Billy E. Hooper Award for Distinguished Service: Dr. John Pascoe, University of California, Davis

Distinguished Veterinary Teacher Award, Presented by Zoetis: Dr. Elizabeth Alvarez, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Excellence in Research Award: Dr. Pamela Lein, University of California, Davis

Iverson Bell Award: Dr. Rustin Moore, The Ohio State University

All four awards will be presented at AAVMC’s 2023 Catalyze conference in March 2023 in Washington, D.C. Nominations were open to all current AAVMC members, and the final honors were decided by members of various academic committee volunteers in addition to the AAVMC Executive Committee.

Source: American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges; Zoetis Foundation