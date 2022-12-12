The American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) has awarded nineteen scholarships to students enrolled in AAVMC member institutions, totaling close to $100,000. These scholarships, sponsored by Merck Animal Health, support AAVMC’s efforts as a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion in veterinary medicine.

The Patricia M. Lowrie Diversity Leadership Scholarship is awarded to Alexandra Awad, a student at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. Awad is recognized for showing exemplary promise as a future leader and for significant contributions to enhancing diversity and inclusion in academic veterinary medicine. Awad will be issued a one-time payment in the amount of $6,000.

The Merck Animal Health Diversity Leadership Scholarship recognizes second- and third-year students in good academic and professional standing at an AAVMC member institution. These eighteen awardees have contributed to enhancing diversity and inclusion through course projects, co-curricular activities, outreach, domestic and community engagement, research, and/or developed an early reputation for influencing others to be inclusive. Each recipient will be awarded a one-time scholarship payment in the amount of $5,000. Click here for a list of awardees and their member schools.

“We are thrilled to support the next generation of veterinary medical professionals through our valued partnership with Merck Animal Health,” said AAVMC CEO Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe. “These students exemplify AAVMC’s core values of diversity, inclusion and excellence.”

Sources: American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges; Merck Animal Health