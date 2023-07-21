The American Association of Meat Processors has announced its Board of Directors for 2023–2024. The new President, Tom Eickman, was formally introduced at the association’s annual convention, held in Charleston, S.C., July 13–15. Several new board members were also elected during the business meeting that took place during the convention.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented and capable group of meat industry professionals in our 2023-24 Board of Directors. We appreciate their willingness to lend their expertise and guidance to the association for the next year,” the association said in a statement.

2023-24 board members include:

Officers

Tom Eickman, Eickman’s Processing, Seward, Ill. (President)

Scott Filbrandt, Bob’s Processing Inc., South Haven, Mich. (Treasurer)

Shane Flowers, Project Meats & Ranch House Sausage Co., Billings, Mont. (1st Vice President)

Louis Fantasma, Paradise Locker Meats, Trimble, Mo. (2nd Vice President)

Joel Reck, Wenzel’s Farm LLC, Marshfield, Wisc. (3rd Vice President)

Chris Young, AAMP, Elizabethtown, Pa. (Secretary)

Darla Kiesel, Dewig Meats, Haubstadt, Ind. (Immediate Past President)

Operator Directors

Jennifer Dierkes, McDonald’s Meats Inc., Clear Lake, Minn. (Term of office expires 2024)

Matthew Elvbakken, Tizer Meats, Helena, Mont. (Term of office expires 2024)

Danny Mendes, Tulare Meat Locker & Sausage Co., Tulare, Calif. (Term of office expires 2024)

John Tiefenthaler, Tiefenthaler Quality Meats, Holstein, Iowa (Term of office expires 2024)

Clifford Behrmann, Behrmann Meat & Proc., Albers, Il.. (Term of office expires 2025)

Kelcey Christensen, 307 Meat Co., Laramie, Wyo. (Term of office expires 2026)

Jake Nelson, Ralph’s Packing, Perkins, Okla. (Term of office expires 2026)

Jesse Smith, Diller Locker, Diller, Neb. (Term of office expires 2026)

Supplier Directors

Dylan Walton, Walton’s Inc., Wichita, Kan.

Matthew Harper, VC999 Packaging Systems, Williamston, Mich.

Scott Werner, Excalibur Seasoning Co. Inc., Pekin, Ill.

AAMP also wishes to thank the board members whose terms expired at the 2023 Convention in Charleston. The association greatly benefited from their input and participation. They are:

Dwight Ely, Ely Farm Products, Newtown, Pa.

Mike Holland, Holland Brothers Meats, Duncansville, Pa.

Stephen Boyer, The Country Butcher, Tolland, Conn.

Robin Bacopoulos, TemPac LLC, North Canton, Ohio

Source: American Association of Meat Processors