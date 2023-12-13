The Cold Pressure Council has elected its 2024 board of directors. Elected officials for 2024 include Jeff Williams from Universal Pure, Jasna Ivanovic from Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH and Kevin Kennedy from JBT - Avure Technologies.

The Cold Pressure Council leads, facilitates and promotes industry standardization, user education and consumer awareness of high pressure processing. Convened by PMMI, the council addresses questions about HPP while developing and formalizing industry best practices. The council also promotes networking among professionals using this processing technology.