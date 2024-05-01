The Flexible Packaging Association has elected its 2024 Board of Directors.

William (Bill) Jackson, Ph.D., chief technology officer, Amcor Flexibles, continues as Chair of the FPA Board of Directors; Russell Grissett, president, Sonoco Flexible Packaging was elected as the Executive Vice-Chair; and David Love, senior vice president, marketing and R&D, Printpack was elected as the Treasurer.

The 2024 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, except the Chair’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 20, 2024, during the FPA Annual Meeting March 20-22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. The 2024 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 32 flexible packaging companies.

Newly appointed Executive Committee members include:

Kevin Kwilinski, CEO, Berry Global

David Nunes, president, Hosokawa Alpine American Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, chief technology officer, Novolex.

The newly appointed directors include:

Amanda Ciccone, NA sales director, Dow

Ron Cotterman, vice president, global corporate affairs, Sealed Air Corp.

Doug Dodrill, vice president of Technology, PAXXUS Inc.

Kasie Fairbarn, vice president of sales, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.

Mark Lewis, CEO, Wikoff Color Corp.

Sarah Marshall, vice president of polyethylene marketing, NOVA Chemicals Inc.

Apurva Shah, vice president of strategy and customer development, Charter Next Generation

Kristin Thomas-Martin, Americas PE regional sales manager, ExxonMobil Product Solutions.

“FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Executive Committee and Board of Directors,” Jackson said. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”

The 2024 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee

Chair of the Board — William (Bill) Jackson, Ph.D., chief Technology officer, Amcor Flexibles

Executive Vice-Chair — Russell Grissett, president, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Treasurer — David Love senior vice president, marketing and R&D, Printpack

Executive Committee Members at Large

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Guenther Hering, Henkel Corporation

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flex

Kevin Kwilinski, Berry Global

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, Novolex

President and CEO (non-voting member)

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors

Evan Arnold, Glenroy Inc.

Sean Bowie, Bryce Corp.

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk

Amanda Ciccone, Dow

Ron Cotterman, Sealed Air Corp.

Doug Dodrill, PAXXUS Inc.

Kasie Fairbarn, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.

Kenneth Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark Inc.

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging Inc.

Nicki Kerrigan, Flint Group

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corp.

Mark Lewis, Wikoff Color Corp.

Sarah Marshall, NOVA Chemicals Inc.

Amy Moore, Westlake Corp.

Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Joe Moynihan, Mondi

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corp.

Apurva Shah, Charter Next Generation

Kristin Thomas-Martin, ExxonMobil Product Solutions

Chairperson’s Advisory Council:

Weston Harcourt, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Catherine Heckman, Flexcon Co. Inc.

Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles

Keith Smith, Vonco Products, LLC

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association