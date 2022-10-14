The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) Board of Directors today elected its slate of officers for 2023, with Steve Van Lannen, president and chief operating officer of American Foods Group, elected to serve as the incoming chairman in January of 2023.

“This is both an exciting and a challenging time for the meat and poultry industry,” said incoming Chairman Steve Van Lannen. “We will continue to build on the leadership of our past Chairman, Brad McDowell, to ensure the Meat Institute continues to provide exemplary service to its members and, through the Protein PACT, support the industry’s contributions to healthy people, a healthy planet and healthy animals.”

In addition, Peter Bozzo, vice president of Michael’s Finer Meats and Seafood, was selected to serve as secretary and will serve his first term as an officer.

The 2023 slate of officers includes:

Steve Van Lannen

Chairman

American Foods Group, LLC

Eric Gustafson

Vice-Chairman

Coast Packing Company

James Snee

Treasurer

Hormel Foods Corporation

Peter Bozzo

Secretary

Michael's Finer Meats & Seafoods

Brad McDowell

Immediate Past-Chairman

AB Foods, LLC, an Agri Beef Company

Julie Anna Potts

President and CEO

North American Meat Institute

Steve Van Lannen has run meatpacking operations in Iowa, Nebraska, Arizona, and Wisconsin and has been in the meat business for more than 30 years. He joined American Foods Group in 2008 and was promoted to president and chief operating officer in 2016.

Based out of Green Bay, WI, American Foods Group is a family-owned U.S. beef packer processing over 500 million pounds of beef a year and is proud to put food on the tables of Americans and more worldwide. With approximately 4,800 employees in 18 locations, American Foods Group is adding an $800 million greenfield beef harvest facility to its portfolio in Warren County, Missouri.

Van Lannen’s past NAMI executive board positions include vice chair, treasurer and secretary. He remains active in NAMI committees and strongly supports the Protein Pact. Additionally, Van Lannen is the current chairman of the University of Wisconsin Meat Science and Animal Biologics Advisory Council.

When not working, Steve lives in Suamico, WI, with his wife Bonnie, and they have two grown children. Together they enjoy boating, snowmobiling and traveling.

Source: North American Meat Institute