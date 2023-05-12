Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces their new integrated hyperspectral sorting system for chilled bacon bits. As the world’s only sorter that can combine near-infrared (NIR) hyperspectral detection with color cameras, Key’s VERYX BioPrint analyzes a richer set of data about the materials it is sorting to remove the smallest bone fragments and other difficult-to-detect foreign material (FM) and product defects. When integrated with Key’s vibratory conveyors, this new bacon bit sorting line improves food safety and product quality while maximizing efficiencies, improving yield and reducing labor.

“Bacon bit processors have extremely high product quality standards. Ninety-nine percent removal simply isn’t good enough – they want zero FM and defects,” said Jack Lee, president of Key Technology – Americas. “In the past, bacon bit processors relied heavily on laser sorters without hyperspectral. This required multiple passes through a sorter followed by manual inspection to get anywhere near their quality goals. Now, with our hyperspectral sorting system, processors can run a single pass with virtually no manual inspection to achieve a sort accuracy that was previously unheard of.”

To identify and remove light and dark bone, interleaving paper, L board, grease-soaked cardboard, plastics in various colors and more, VERYX BioPrint sorters detect every object’s color, size, shape and structure, as well as the chemometric and biologic properties. Key’s Pixel Fusion detection technology combines pixel-level data from the hyperspectral sensors and color cameras to produce a unique ‘signature’ associated with each material substance that passes through the sorter. This enables VERYX BioPrint to remove the widest variety of hard-to-detect FM and defects, without false rejects.

Key customizes each integrated bacon bit sorting line with the ideal equipment to optimize overall system performance and meet the customer’s unique production objectives. Iso-Flo and Impulse vibratory conveyors can be configured to transfer, scalp, size grade, distribute, feed scales and other processing line equipment.

The integrated VERYX BioPrint sorting system can virtually eliminate the need for manual inspection, which decreases labor costs and improves the consistency of FM and defect removal. Recipe-driven operation ensures customers can count on optimal performance day in, day out. To ease use and simplify operator training, a highly-intuitive user interface provides different views to users of various levels, depending on their needs.

Key manufactures equipment in both the U.S. and Europe, supports customers worldwide through its extensive sales and SupportPro service network and offers integration services, from pre-engineering to line start-up.

Source: Key Technology Inc.