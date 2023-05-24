The Greatest Gains chart is designed to showcase some companies that have shown the strongest growth over the past year. These are not necessarily the largest companies in the country. However, their successful years deserve to be mentioned as well.

Highlights from the Greatest Gains list:

TFC Poultry LLC started an expansion in Minnesota to add 35,000 square feet and install a new proprietary deboning technology. Also began renovations and new construction on a 95,000-square-foot plant in Winchester, Va., designed for custom deboning and further processing.

Great Plains Beef LLC opened its new value-added facility (“Smokehouse”), which produces gourmet smoked and cured meats from bacon and beef sausage, to cured Piedmontese beef. Launched private-label opportunities with All-Natural Grass Fed Beef. Case-ready product development utilizing VSP packaging. First beef product in the U.S. to carry the Paleo-Flex claim.

Cooper Farms had record sales for 2022 and expects to exceed $1 billion in gross sales in fiscal 2023.

Crescent Foods acquired a new distribution center and added a small bird product to its portfolio.

Cloverdale Foods reported its best annual fiscal performance ever in the past year and had a product launch in a new category: snack sticks.

MMM Meat, LLC dba Tolman's Meats saw its new production line grow capacity for mixing and grinding sausage and beef products for co-manufacturing for further processing customers.

Carl Buddig & Co. is focusing on filling its customers’ needs as the supply chain normalizes.

Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats reports that 2022 was the company’s best year ever, with 12% growth over 2021. Volume increased 15%. However meat prices decreased in the second part of the year, leading to a growth in sales smaller than the volume.

West Liberty Foods In May, West Liberty Foods announced the retirement former CEO Ed Garrett, followed by the announcement of his predecessor and current President and CEO Brandon Achen. In September, West Liberty Foods was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group, honoring those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices and overall mission. In response to continuing labor challenges, West Liberty Foods saw the successful implementation of automation in its manufacturing processes.