Ongoing food price inflation has the beleaguered American consumer generally feeling a little stressed out, tired, and less than secure about their economic status and outlook. Yet despite all that, “people gotta eat,” as they say.

That reality is reflected in 2023’s Top 100 rankings, with many companies’ performance in the past year maintaining the strong upward track that began during the pandemic and has only recently started to show signs of slowing down a bit.

The latest annual Power of Meat Study found 2022 meat sales rose 5.7% when compared against 2021 sales, with a healthy 87% of all meals prepared at home featuring meat or poultry. On an even more encouraging note, the study finds that despite all the attention meat alternatives have received, more than 98% of shoppers make meat purchases. A product category can hardly expect stronger market penetration than that.

Indicators from the feedlot to the meat case are signaling a cooling market.

2023 Meat and Poultry Top 100 Preview

Rank Company Net Sales (Millions) No. of Plants No. of Employees Operations 1

2022:3 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Wichita, Kan.

Brian Sikes, President/CEO 165,000 40 155,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 2

2022:4 Sysco Corp.

Houston, Texas

Kevin Hourican, President/CEO 73,580 125 71,000 Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Further Processing, Veal, Lamb, Game, Private Labeling 3

2022:1 Tyson Foods Inc.

Springdale, Ark.

Donnie King, President/CEO 53,282 150 142,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic, 4

2022:2 JBS USA

Greeley, Colo.

Andre Nogueira, President/CEO 27,800 85 78,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Lamb, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 5

2022:5 Smithfield Foods Inc.

Smithfield, Va.

Shane Smith, President/CEO 14,400 59 60,000 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling