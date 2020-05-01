2020 Top 100 meat and poultry processors: Storm clouds on the horizon

Typically, the Top 100 serves as a good indicator of how the industry has performed, and what the expectations were for the coming year. If the industry is going through strong periods, we will see record sales, acquisitions, expansions and other initiatives. If the industry is pinched because of high prices or a slowdown in the economy, sales drop and future plans become a little more conservative.

Even before the impact of the Coronavirus became fully realized in the United States, there were signs that the meat industry was starting to slow down. This year, respondents to our Top 100 Survey were asked to describe their more recent fiscal year’s performance. Seven companies called it their best year ever, while 13 more described it as merely “good.” These results are a reverse of last year’s poll, when 10 companies described their last year as their best ever, as opposed to six votes for good. There are still plenty of companies that showed impressive growth in the Greatest Gains List. However, the responses for this year’s report were more subdued than previous editions.

Naturally, the onset of the Coronavirus and its effect on the country have affected the outlook for the future. The first forms that were returned before shelter-in-place orders were more optimistic than the ones that were submitted later. The last submissions came when the effects of COVID-19 were evident, to the country in general and the meat industry specifically. The majority of this year’s respondents still have expectations of a better year next year (19 out of 32). However, 13 companies expect 2021 to be the same if not worse than the current year.

When asked to list the concerns for the next year, COVID-19 was overwhelmingly the top worry. Specifically, there were concerns about employee welfare, the impact on the foodservice industry, the aftermath, and the volatility of the pork market. There were other issues as well. Labor is perpetually a problem in the meat industry, whether it refers to recruitment or retention. Animal diseases, especially ASF (African Swine Fever), were listed by multiple companies. Other concerns included the beef market volatility, exports, supply chain issues, alternative meat products, lack of consistent and quality inspection, cost of doing business, and wage growth.

While many processors saw the potential problems that COVID-19 can cause the industry, some saw a bright side. When asked to provide their greatest opportunities for the coming year, some companies did think that they could emerge from the pandemic as a stronger company or find growth in the aftermath. Other opportunities included new product releases, completing expansions or utilizing just-completed expansions, export markets, e-commerce and utilizing FSIS line speed waivers. NP

BEEF

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) OSI Group LLC 2,532 6,330 Hormel Foods 855 9,500 Branding Iron Holdings 401.8 410 Colorado Premium 357 420 Golden State Foods 339.5 350 STX Beef Co. 267 267 Jensen Meat Co. Inc. 198.5 200.5 JTM Food Group 159.8 228 Monogram Foods 115.6 467.9 John Soules Foods Inc. 106 482 ProPortion Foods LLC 80 160 George’s 63 1,575 Eddy Packing Co. Inc. 60 300 Abbyland Foods Inc. 54.4 320 Fresh Mark Inc. 25.7 1,287

CHICKEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Mountaire Farms Inc. 2,323 2,323 George’s 1,480.5 1,575 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 980 980 Case Farms Inc. 821 821 OSI Group LLC 759.6 6,330 John Soules Foods Inc. 371.1 482 Foundation Food Group 240 240 Hormel Foods 190 9,500 Fresh Mark Inc. 103.0 1,287 Eddy Packing Co. Inc. 90 300 Monogram Foods 65.5 467.9 Colorado Premium 50.4 420 Abbyland Foods Inc. 38.4 320 ProPortion Foods LLC 35.2 160 Indiana Packers Corp. 24 1,200

PORK

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 4,940 9,500 OSI Group LLC 1,772.4 6,330 Fresh Mark Inc. 1,158.3 1,287 Indiana Packers Corp. 1,128 1,200 Rantoul Foods dba Agar Foods 290.5 290.5 Monogram Foods 234.0 467.9 Abbyland Foods Inc. 211.2 320 Swaggerty’s Farm 157.6 157.6 Williams Sausage Co. 131.5 131.5 Cloverdale Foods Co. 97.6 122 Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. 93.7 104.1 Eddy Packing Co. Inc. 90 300 Trim-Rite Food Corp. 78 78 Burgers’ Smokehouse 77.7 84.5 JTM Food Group 45.6 228

TURKEY

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 1,900 9,500 Dakota Provisions LLC 208.3 267 OSI Group LLC 63.3 6,330 Eddy Packing Co. Inc. 60 300 Monogram Foods 51.5 467.9 Indiana Packers Corp. 36 1,200 JTM Food Group 22.8 228 Abbyland Foods Inc. 16 320 George’s 15.8 1,575 Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. 10.4 104.1

EXPORT

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 570 9,500 OSI Group LLC 506.4 6,330 Mountaire Farms Inc. 305.9 2,323 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Fresh Mark Inc. 128.7 1,287 Case Farms Inc. 114.9 821 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 107.8 980 Rantoul Foods dba Agar Foods 87.2 290.5 Dakota Provisions LLC 80.1 267 George’s 78.8 1,575

NATURAL / ORGANIC

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 1,425 9,500 OSI Group LLC 316.5 6,330 George’s 315 1,575 Colorado Premium 42 420 Carl Buddig Co. 35.3 705 ProPortion Foods LLC 24 160 Dakota Provisions LLC 13.4 267 Foundation Food Group 12 240 John Soules Foods Inc. 4.8 482 Jensen Meat Co. Inc. 2.0 200.5

SHELF STABLE

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 2,280 9,500 Monogram Foods 201.1 467.9 Fresh Mark Inc. 167.3 1,287 Abbyland Foods Inc. 16 320 Burgers’ Smokehouse 8.5 84.5

FRESH

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods 6,650 9,500 George’s 1,102.5 1,575 Indiana Packers Corp. 960 1,200 Fresh Mark Inc. 900.9 1,287 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 842.8 980 Case Farms Inc. 591.1 821 OSI Group LLC 506.4 6,330 Colorado Premium 252 420 STX Beef Co. 227 267 Eddy Packing Co. Inc. 210 300

FROZEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) OSI Group LLC 5,823.6 6,330 Hormel Foods 570 9,500 George’s 472.5 1,575 Branding Iron Holdings 401.8 410 John Soules Foods Inc. 390.4 482 Golden State Foods 280 350 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Case Farms Inc. 229.9 821 JTM Food Group 228 228 Abbyland Foods Inc. 224 320