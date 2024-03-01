Consumer-facing program funding

The American Lamb Board allocates funds through the Cooperative Funding Program for local sheep producer groups, lamb suppliers and direct marketers to cost-share marketing efforts that align with ALB’s mission to grow awareness and demand for American lamb. Applications for funding can be submitted until April 30, 2024. Once the application process closes, no additional applications will be reviewed until Oct. 1, 2024.

“Previously, we accepted and reviewed applications year around, but by changing the program to review applications twice a year, we can more effectively and efficiently look at allocating funds to the programs that we believe will have the greatest impact,” said ALB chairman Jeff Ebert.

While the timing of the application process is changing, ALB will continue to allocate funds to assist efforts by state/local industry groups, American lamb suppliers, and direct marketers as the budget allows. The program will continue supporting projects where applicants are prepared to share costs and provide additional resources to the funded project.

For the Cooperative Funding Program, ALB will prioritize funding opportunities designed to build consumer demand for American lamb by targeting consumers, chefs, retailers and other nonindustry audiences.

Industry-facing program funding

ALB has new funding available for industry groups looking for money to support educational programs targeting sheep producers. ALB is now accepting applications from industry groups interested in hosting educational workshops or field days targeting emerging sheep producers. ALB sees an opportunity right now for the American lamb industry to grow and is increasing efforts to establish a consistent, year-round supply of American lamb to meet consumer demand and reduce the need for imported products.

ALB has allocated funding to support up to 10 workshops/educational programs designed to educate and inspire those who might be new to raising sheep or are considering adding sheep to their operation. Each successful applicant will receive up to $2,000 to help offset the costs of hosting an emerging-producer educational program. In addition to funding, ALB also has program templates from a pilot workshop in Kentucky to help guide applicants interested in hosting workshops.

Applications for this funding are due May 31, 2024.

ALB is funded by the mandatory American Lamb Checkoff. No projects influencing local, state or government policy or action will be funded, as required by law.

Source: American Lamb Board