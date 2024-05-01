Whisps is introducing its latest innovation: Whisps Protein Snackers. Comprised of multicompartment snack trays containing Whisps baked cheese bites, premium salami and dried fruit, Whisps Protein Snackers are an on-the-go option that does not require refrigeration.

Whisps Protein Snackers are a first-to-market shelf-stable compartment snack featuring cheese, meat and fruit. Built on the foundation of clean, nourishing snacks with 100% real cheese at its core, Whisps partnered with Fratelli Beretta, known for its dry-cured Italian meats, to develop a protein-rich, keto-friendly and gluten-free snack.

"Our team loves compartment snacks, and we have been watching the growth of that segment, but like all consumers, we found it frustrating that the current offerings in the market need to stay refrigerated and aren’t as convenient because of that. So we coupled Whisps real baked cheese with premium meat and fruit to create a better-for-you, elevated, protein-rich option adults can truly enjoy anytime, anywhere," said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps.

Featuring aged Asiago, pepper Jack and Parmesan cheeses, Whisps Protein Stackers come in two snack combinations:

Whisps Asiago & Pepper Jack Bites, Milano Salami and Dried Cranberries.

Whisps Parmesan Bites, Calabrese Salami and Dried Papaya.

Whisps Protein Snackers are available at CVS and Stop & Shop stores with an MSRP of $2.99–3.49 per 1.5-ounce pack.

Source: Whisps