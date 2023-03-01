The U.S. natural meat snack brand Chomps is announcing the launch of two new flavor innovations: Taco Beef and Habanero Beef. These flavors were highly requested by the brand's loyal consumers and join its line of existing meat snacks, which are available for purchase exclusively online through Amazon and at chomps.com.

Chomps' two new meat snack flavors, Taco Beef and Habanero Beef. Photo courtesy of Chomps.



Providing healthy snacking enthusiasts with a grab-n-go bite with flavor, Chomps' new Habanero Beef stick cranks up the heat with habanero peppers, red pepper and coriander, making it Chomps' spiciest flavor yet. Taco Beef spotlights the flavors of a taco in a portable and mess-free format, with each bite delivering notes of paprika, cumin, and chili powder. The new sticks pack 10 grams of protein and have 100 calories and zero sugar. They have beef collagen casings and consist of only grass-fed and -finished beef with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps Taco Beef and Habanero Beef sticks will be sold online at $24 for a 10-count box or $50 for a 24-count box.

"We started Chomps to provide delicious, sustainably sourced snacks that fill you up and actually taste good," said Chomps CEO Pete Maldonado. "We'll never stop innovating to give our customers what they are craving, and we created Taco Beef and Habanero Beef to do just that."

The launch of Habanero Beef and Taco Beef comes on the heels of Chomps' appointment of Elizabeth Carter as president and chief operations officer earlier this year. With extensive experience as a senior executive in the consumer packaged goods industry, Carter now leads the brand and marketing strategy, which includes overseeing new innovation and retail expansion.

Additional Chomps sticks include Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeño Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. Chomps' snacks are a source of lean protein with low-to-no carbs, have no added sugar or harmful ingredients and are free from the top nine food allergens. All Chomps' farmers raise animals humanely and in facilities regularly audited to certify compliance of all animal welfare guidelines. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com.

Source: Chomps