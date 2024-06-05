The National Chicken Council is releasing the following statement in response to the announcement of USDA’s new proposed rule, “Poultry Grower Payment Systems and Capital Improvement Systems.”

NCC President Mike Brown:

“These are solutions in search of problems that do not exist.

“This is the latest example of the Biden administration racing to impose its anti-business regulatory agenda ahead of November’s election.

“This rule – which Congress never asked for – will lead to rigid, one-size-fits-all requirements on chicken growing contracts that would stifle innovation, lead to higher costs for consumers, decrease competition, and cost jobs by driving some of the best farmers out of the chicken business.

“The administration likes to deflect the blame at our country’s food producers as the reason for high grocery prices, instead of looking in the mirror at their failed policies and increased regulation.

“We look forward to reviewing the rule in its entirety and expressing our strong opposition in comments.”

More information about the performance-based system of poultry contract farming is available here.

Source: National Chicken Council