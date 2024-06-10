USPOULTRY is offering a new training course called “The Safe Response to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.” The course provides educational instruction to industry workers on what avian influenza is, safe response methods, safe usage of personal protective equipment, depopulation, decontamination and disposal methods and general safety precautions. This training is intended to be a resource for workers and supervisors on safely responding to highly pathogenic avian influenza events.

The hazards and issues covered in this training are dynamic and require vigilance and flexibility. Users must understand applicable rules and regulations.

The new course is available free of charge to USPOULTRY members through USPOULTRY’s Learning Management System, which can be accessed here. For more information and to gain access to the Learning Management System, contact Matt Spencer at mspencer@uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association