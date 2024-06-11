The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host the 14th Annual Antibiotics Symposium in Denver, Colo., at the Colorado State University’s SPUR Campus from Nov. 19–21, 2024.

The planning committee is in the process of selecting presenters and speakers for the symposium. Symposium topics will include an industry report on the current state of antibiotic stewardship, information on the latest antimicrobial stewardship and resistance research, regulatory updates, One Health collaborations and more.

Last year’s symposium program set the stage for two collaborative efforts that will commence in 2024. The Pork Checkoff is supporting a One Health pork tour in Minnesota in July that will convene veterinary, public health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders on a visit to multiple swine facilities to learn about biosecurity, stewardship practices and more. This tour intends to bridge the gap between animal agriculture and human health professionals and connects leaders for more collaborative efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The second convening will connect farmers and ranchers with CDC officials in Atlanta, Ga., in August, prior to the UN General Assembly meeting on antimicrobial resistance. This meeting will support CDC delegates as they provide informed One Health information that includes perspectives and practical applications from experts and professionals in the animal agriculture sector.

To register for the 14th Annual Antibiotics Symposium, visit www.AnimalAgriculture.org.

Source: NIAA