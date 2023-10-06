The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host the 13th Annual Antibiotics Symposium in Atlanta, Ga., from Nov. 7–9, 2023. This year’s theme for the symposium is "Thriving in a Changing Landscape."

NIAA serves as a contractor to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, and the Antibiotics Symposium is made possible in part by the Beef Checkoff. This year’s symposium program comes on the heels of NIAA’s Kentucky Farm Tour collaboration with Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, Kentucky Pork Producers Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that served to bridge the gap between animal agriculture, human, and environmental health. This program is also made possible by Beef Farmers and Ranchers.

Symposium topics will include an industry report on the current state of antibiotic stewardship from producer to processor to grocer, information on the latest antimicrobial stewardship and resistance research, the multidimensional aspects of antibiotic stewardship and AMR, regulatory updates, One Health collaborations, and more. Confirmed speakers include:

Ken Opengart – Tyson Foods.

Alex Rinkus – Health for Animals.

Chris Gambino – The Breakthrough Institute.

Terry Lehenbauer – University of California Davis.

Collette Kaster – Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization.

Andy Bishop – Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

Chelsey Shivley – USDA APHIS.

Catherine Rockwell – USDA FSIS.

Susan Jennings – EPA.

Karen Smith – Association of State & Territorial Health Officials.

Cameron Bess, Ph.D. – Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority.

And more. See the full list of speakers here.

In addition to the symposium program, NIAA will be leading a tour on Tuesday, Nov. 7 before the opening reception. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will host a tour limited to 30 people. More details will be released at a later date.

To register for the 13th Annual Antibiotics Symposium and book a hotel, visit here. Hotel room block and early bird rates for registration are active until Oct. 15, 2022. For assistance, contact Morgan Young, director of communications and outreach for the National Institute for Animal Agriculture, at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculure