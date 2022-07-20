The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) is requesting proposals for presentations from subject matter experts for the 12th Annual Antibiotics Symposium in Alexandria, Virginia from November 1–3, 2022. This year’s theme for Symposium is Exploring Stewardship, Sustainability, and Collaboration.

The 12th Annual Antibiotics Symposium will continue NIAA’s focus on a One Health approach to antimicrobial resistance and stewardship and will connect leaders from animal, human, and environmental health organizations. NIAA events provide opportunities for industry leaders to collaborate on research, education, and communication efforts.

Proposals should outline the main points of a 15-minute presentation regarding one of the five topics of interest for the Symposium session:

Into the future

New veterinary medicine

Telehealth and stewardship

Tracking usage

What is happening globally?

One applicant will be selected for each topic totaling five presenters. Proposals are due Friday, August 19, 2022. The Antibiotics Symposium Planning Committee will announce the selected presenters on Friday, August 26, 2022. Presenters will give their 15-minute Power Talk on November 3, 2022.

More information regarding the RFP details, timeline, and topics of interest for the 12th Annual Antibiotics Symposium can be found on the NIAA website at animalagriculture.org. Applications and questions may be sent to Communications@animalagriculture.org.

