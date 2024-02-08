To ensure the National Institute for Animal Agriculture continues to meet its mission, the board of directors adopted the NIAA 2024–2026 Strategic Plan during their Jan. 24, 2024, meeting. Adoption of the strategic plan culminates the work of NIAA elected leaders, members, partners and staff who began work on the latest strategic plan in November 2023.

“Our organization has seen considerable growth because of the [NIAA 2020 – 2023 Strategic Plan.] Fellow board members and I are looking forward to implementing these new strategic pillars and build on the achievements from the past four years,” said NIAA Chair, Dr. Eric Moore with Norbrook Inc.

The 2024–2026 plan celebrates past successes while continuing key programs and activities of NIAA. Additionally, a few new focus areas that align with the NIAA mission have been added. All components tie to the NIAA mission — to convene animal agriculture experts and allies in collaborative settings to explore, discuss, learn and develop knowledge that fosters interdisciplinary cooperation for the improvement and continuous progress of animal agriculture.

In addition to ensuring the ongoing operational success of NIAA, the strategic plan focuses on four Strategic Pillars:

Convening: NIAA serves as a forum to convene diverse thought leaders to discuss and address emerging and relevant issues affecting animal agriculture.

Leadership Development: Empower animal agriculture leaders to positively affect the future of animal agriculture in the U.S. and around the world.

Communications & Marketing: Disseminate resources to industry, meeting the needs of membership and engaging those who are not yet members by executing timely and pertinent communication strategies to demonstrate the value of NIAA.

Fostering Innovation in Animal Agriculture: Facilitate awareness of innovative technologies and practices that are economically viable and scientifically sound to improve efficiency, food security, and profitability — focusing on labor, environmental stewardship and animal welfare.

“As a staff member of NIAA, it is rewarding to see the guidance and work of our membership come together in our latest strategic plan. The 2024 -2026 strategic plan provides a solid ‘road map’ for volunteer leaders and professional staff to carry out day-to-day activities,” said NIAA executive director, J.J. Jones.

A virtual NIAA membership meeting will be held Feb. 29 to further discuss the newly adopted strategic plan and explore how members may benefit from active participation in NIAA. To learn more about NIAA and register for the virtual meeting, visit www.AnimalAgriculture.org.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculture