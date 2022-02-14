The Animal Agriculture Alliance has announced a new chair-elect and nine new board representatives. The Alliance’s full board of directors, which includes representatives from across the animal agriculture community, is listed on its website at: https://animalagalliance.org/about/board.

The Alliance board accepted the nomination of Derek Yancey, president of Colorado egg farm Morning Fresh Farms, to be chair-elect at its fall meeting. Yancey will take the reins from current chairperson Christina Lood, senior director of external communications at Zoetis, in May 2023. “Derek has represented Morning Fresh Farms on the board since 2008 and his deep roots with the Alliance will bring a unique perspective that will help guide us into the future,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO.

Lood was welcomed as the Alliance board’s new chairperson last May. Zoetis has held a seat on the board since 2014 and Lood has represented the animal health company since 2015. Since stepping into her new role, she has helped further position the Alliance as a united voice for animal agriculture. “Christina has always been one of our biggest champions and has ensured our team hasn’t missed a beat during the pandemic by continuously helping us make new connections and spread the word about how the Alliance safeguards the future of animal agriculture,” said Casey Kinler, Alliance director of membership and marketing.

In addition to new leadership, a new member has joined the board. Dairy Farmers of America has been an Alliance member since 2018 and was recently welcomed to the board. Several established board member companies and associations have named new representatives as well:

Cargill, represented by Nick Wolfenden, PhD, sustainable animal welfare director - global

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, represented by Chase DeCoite, director of animal health and food safety

Smithfield, represented by Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer

American National Cattlewomen’s Association, represented by Pamela Griffin, vice president

Genus PIC, represented by Srinu Reddy, PhD, senior manager, regulatory science and affairs

C.O.nxt, represented by Laura Moser, senior account supervisor

Alltech, represented by Claire Boudwin, North American poultry marketing and technical support coordinator

United Soybean Board, represented by Charles Cannatella, director and Louisiana farmer

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance