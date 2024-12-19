The Animal Agriculture Alliance is announcing new board leadership effective Jan. 1, 2025, following its fall board meeting held Nov. 7 in Washington, D.C. Lisa McComb, strategic communications consultant at Vision Media, will become board chairperson. Nick Wolfenden, global sustainable animal welfare director at Cargill, will assume the role of chairperson-elect.

McComb previously served as senior vice president of communications at Dairy Management Inc., where she was accountable for multistakeholder proactive and responsive media relations and storytelling for the dairy community and consumers. Prior to DMI, McComb held roles in corporate communications, global media relations, and crisis preparedness for McDonald’s Corp. and The Pampered Chef. McComb has served on the Animal Agriculture Alliance board of directors since 2018.

“It is an honor to step into the role of chairperson and work alongside such a passionate and dedicated group of staff and industry leaders,” said McComb. “We collectively face both challenges and opportunities in today’s food and farming landscape, and by working as a team we can ensure a future where farmers, ranchers, and the entire food chain thrive while continuing to earn the trust of the people we serve. By amplifying shared values and embracing diverse perspectives, we can make a real difference for our industry and for everyone who depends on us.”

Wolfenden has led global animal welfare for Cargill since 2020. In his role, he leads the development and implementation of Cargill’s animal welfare strategy, policies and operational standards. Wolfenden works across the broader industry to cultivate responsible supply chains. Prior to joining Cargill, he worked in animal welfare for Tyson Foods. Cargill or one of its subsidiaries has held a seat on the Animal Agriculture Alliance board since 2004, and Wolfenden has represented them since 2020.

“The Alliance board of directors provides essential leadership and insight to our team from every sector of the animal agriculture community,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Animal Agriculture Alliance president and CEO. “Our work to safeguard the future of animal agriculture would not be possible without their guidance and support. Lisa and Nick are both truly passionate about the mission of the Alliance and offer the perfect combination of communication expertise and scientific knowledge to lead us into the future.”

McComb will take the reins for a one-year term as chairperson from outgoing board chair Derek Yancey of YB Copper Valley Ranch, former president of Morning Fresh Farms. Yancey has served on the Animal Agriculture Alliance board since 2008.

“We can’t thank Derek enough for his leadership of the Alliance board through a time of change and transition,” said Thompson-Weeman. “Derek’s deep history with the Alliance made him the perfect choice to serve at this critical time, and he leaves us in a very strong position to take on the challenges and opportunities of 2025.”

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is also announcing two new representatives, elected to a three-year term on the alliance's executive committee: Jill DeLucero, C.O.nxt, and Brett Kaysen, National Pork Board.

In addition to new board leadership, several board seats have been renewed through 2027:

National Turkey Federation, represented by Leslee Oden

Smithfield Foods, represented by Emma Davis

American National CattleWomen, represented by Casey Matzke

American Veal Association, represented by Sonia Arnold

O.nxt, represented by Jill DeLucero

Dairy Farmers of America, represented by Kayla Rink

Iowa Soybean Association, represented by Aaron Putze

National Pork Board, represented by Brett Kaysen

Texas Cattle Feeders Association, represented by Josh Winegarner

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance