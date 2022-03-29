Hannah Thompson-Weeman has been named as the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s president and CEO.

She will assume the role on May 1, succeeding longtime President and CEO Kay Johnson Smith.

Thompson-Weeman — currently serving as the Animal Agriculture Alliance's vice president, strategic engagement — joined the Alliance in 2014 as director of communications, serving as vice president of communications before assuming her current role leading strategic engagement. She has led the Alliance’s issues management, crisis communications, animal rights extremist monitoring and influencer engagement work, as well as played an integral role in connecting with supporters and developing Alliance programs such as the Stakeholders Summit, Animal Ag Allies and College Aggies Online.

Thompson-Weeman’s expertise and passion in these areas has made her a sought-after columnist for various publications and speaker for national and international events. She holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural communication with a minor in agricultural business and a master's degree in agricultural and extension education, both from Ohio State University.

“Hannah’s history with the Alliance and energy for taking its mission to new heights make her the ideal choice for both a seamless transition and a bright future for the organization,” said Christina Lood, senior director, sustainability and innovation communications, Zoetis, and current Alliance chairperson. “The board of directors offers Kay the deepest gratitude for her nearly 28 years of commitment to the Alliance. The organization would not be what it is today if it weren’t for her pouring limitless time and energy into growing the Alliance’s resources, team and programs. We wish her all the best in her new role and look forward to continuing to engage with her both personally and professionally.”

Johnson Smith is becoming chief operating officer at longtime Alliance member Dairy MAX, a Texas-based nonprofit organization withoperations in Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma and Wyoming that promotes developing new dairy foods, providing educational information and increasing consumption.

“While it is certainly bittersweet to leave the Alliance after so many years, I am looking forward to remaining in the animal agriculture community and continuing to be the Alliance’s strongest advocate, now as part of a member organization,” Johnson Smith said. “The Alliance will be in exceptional hands with Hannah leading a strong team with deep roots at the organization. It has truly been an honor to have served the Alliance, our members and the broader animal agriculture community for all these years, and I’m thrilled to be able to continue to do so in a new role going forward.”

Thompson-Weeman will begin her new duties just prior to the Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit, scheduled for May 11-12 in Kansas City. Both Johnson Smith and Thompson-Weeman’s time at the Alliance and new roles will be celebrated during the Chairperson’s Reception at the event. For more information on the summit, including registration, visit bit.ly/AAA22Summit.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance