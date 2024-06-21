The U.S. Department of Agriculture reached a consent decision with Bill Chase and his livestock business Happy Valley Livestock LLC., Glasgow, Ky., on May 28, 2024, for violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed Bill Chase issued 24 checks in payment for the livestock involving 21 different livestock sellers that were returned unpaid by the bank from August 2021 to January 2022. Chase issued replacement checks to pay all unpaid sellers. By issuing insufficient funds checks, he failed to pay, when due, the full purchase price of the livestock.

Under the decision, Chase agreed to cease failing to pay timely for his livestock purchases and issuing payments for livestock purchases with insufficient funds in his bank account. Chase was assessed a $16,500 civil penalty.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Amy Blechinger, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-5877 or by email at Amy.R.Blechinger@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS