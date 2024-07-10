The U.S. Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Zane Webb of Watson, Okla., on June 24, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Webb waived his rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $3,900.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service found Webb failed to pay when due for livestock on 14 purchases made between Aug. 7 and Oct. 19, 2023. Payments for 447 head of livestock valued at $433,940 were made four to eight days late.

The Packers and Stockyards Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases violates the Packers and Stockyards Act.

The Packers and Stockyards Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $34,995 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The Packers and Stockyards Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Amy Blechinger, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-5877 or Amy.R.Blechinger@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS