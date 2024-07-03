The Stryve Foods Board of Directors has elected Kevin Vivian as the new chairman of the board, effective immediately.

Chris Boever, CEO, said, “I would like to thank Ted Casey for his leadership and strategic contributions in his role as Chairman and as one of the founders of the business. He has made an incredible impact in helping the company build its manufacturing capabilities and expertise so that we could develop our fantastic portfolio of brands. Our products uniquely deliver on the growing consumer trends in snacking of protein, convenience, and the reduction of sugars and preservatives. That’s all made possible through our innovative, one-of-a-kind, manufacturing capabilities that were an outgrowth of Ted’s strategic vision in the early years of Stryve.”

Vivian has an extensive background in consumer goods and a wealth of industry experience. His strategic capabilities and expertise in driving growth in CPG make him an ideal choice to lead the board as the company continues its journey toward profitability. Vivian worked for PepsiCo for 32 years, serving the last six years as SVP national account sales and VP/GM of Frito-Lay’s $4 billion immediate consumption business. In this role he expanded Frito-Lay’s business through innovation, expanded distribution, and marketing. He also grew sales and market share through innovative marketing and sales programs. Vivian has deep experience working in close collaboration with top retail executive teams in developing partnerships, strategies and innovation to enhance sales and market-share growth.

Boever said, “We are emerging from the first two phases of our transformation, in which we focused on food quality, brand renovation, maximizing value through productivity, portfolio simplification, enhanced unit economics, and ultimately creating a lean operating culture ready to drive quality growth. Our next phase is centered around reaching profitability through quality growth. Kevin Vivian is the ideal choice to serve as the Company’s chairman as we execute on the final phase of our transformation and delivering that growth promise.”

Ted Casey has been a pivotal figure at Stryve Foods, offering his guidance and leadership over the years. Under his stewardship, Stryve Foods has navigated significant milestones, laying a foundation for the company's future.

"I am honored to have served as Chairman and am proud of what we have accomplished together," said Casey. "I am confident that Kevin Vivian will provide the leadership needed to guide Stryve Foods through its next phase of growth and success."

Vivian said, "I am excited to step into the role of Chairman at such a dynamic time for Stryve Foods. The company has made tremendous progress in its transformation and is now poised for growth. As we continue to take steps towards delivering profitability, I look forward to working with the Board and management team to continue building on our momentum, achieving our strategic goals, and ultimately creating value for our shareholders."

Boever said, “We appreciate Ted’s contributions and look forward to Kevin’s ongoing support as we press forward with our growth agenda. I have never been more confident that we have the talent, experience, demand strategies, and strategic alignment in place to deliver the quality growth necessary to accelerate our path to profitability.”

Source: Stryve Foods Inc.