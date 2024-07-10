The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service formally published the proposed rule, Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets, in the Federal Register June 28, 2024. The public may submit comments until Aug. 27, 2024.

The proposed rule defines unfair practices as conduct that harms market participants and conduct that harms the market. Combined, these two categories of conduct comprehensively define the counts of “unfair practices” under the P&S Act.

Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets, if finalized, would provide a workable guideline on how the prohibitions on unfair practices will operate and be enforced.

Additional information on the proposed rule can be found on the AMS website, and the fact sheet on the proposed rule is available here.

Source: USDA's AMS