The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) previewed the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards (OLPS) proposed rule in the Federal Register. With this publication, USDA proposes requirements for organic poultry and livestock living conditions, care, transport, and slaughter.

This new proposed OLPS rule would change the USDA organic regulations to promote a fairer and more competitive market for organic livestock producers, by making sure that certified USDA livestock products are produced to the same consistent standard.

“This proposed Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards rule demonstrates USDA’s strong commitment to America’s organic producers,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We encourage producers, processors, and consumers to submit written comments about the rule so that we can work together to create a fairer, more competitive, and transparent food system.”

“This rulemaking is an opportunity to ensure consumers’ expectations align with the enforced organic standards, building trust across the supply chain and leveling the playing field for producers,” said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “With this proposed rule, USDA is seeking to establish and clarify clear standards for organic livestock and poultry production.”

When finalized, USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP) will oversee the rule’s implementation. NOP develops and enforces clear standards to give farmers, ranchers, and businesses a level playing field. In partnership with USDA-accredited certifying agents, NOP’s oversight supports growth of the organic market, including farmers and businesses interested in transitioning to organic.

The written comment period will close at midnight 60 days from publication. NOP will also host a public webinar listening session on August 19, 2022, to hear oral comments on the proposed rule.

More information about the proposed Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards rule and how to make comments is available on the AMS website.

Source: USDA