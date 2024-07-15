On June 12, 2024, State Rep. Melanie Miller (R-City of Ashland) joined the Ohio Association of Meat Processors, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and other legislators on a tour of Heffelfinger’s Meats Inc., the largest harvesting facility in Ohio.

The state of Ohio recently announced additional funding for the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program made possible with support from the 135th Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33. The $14 million grant will assist meat processing facilities with the acquisition of new and upgraded machinery, other equipment and technology products and plant construction or expansion for confinement, processing and refrigeration.

“This is such an important industry in our great state and especially here in Ashland County,” said Miller. “Rick Heffelfinger continues to operate a first-class facility and by investing in Ohio’s meat processors, we are supporting the growth of small business and ensuring our residents have access to safe, locally sourced food.”

Located in Jeromesville, Heffelfinger’s Meats carries both fresh and frozen meats such as beef, pork, bison, elk, Ohio goat, veal, lamb, duck and free-range turkeys. Rick Heffelfinger represents the third generation operating this local landmark, which was established in 1934.

Heffelfinger’s Meats was a recipient of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant in 2022, receiving nearly $227,000. They purchased a generator for the 25,000 square-foot facility in an effort to reduce the impact of power outages.

Source: Ohio House of Representatives