AW Farms, an Argillite, Ky., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,900 pounds of hot dog products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The ready-to-eat hot dogs were produced on various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, and have a shelf life of 45 days. The following products are subject to recall:

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing “FRENCH CITY FOODS 6” 12-1 HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 47635” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant and hotel locations in Ohio and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by a state public health partner about these products. FSIS investigated and determined that the hot dog products were produced and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants’ or hotels’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and hotels are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact AW Farms at tjwells611@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS