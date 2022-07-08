The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for rendered pork fat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The rendered pork fat items were produced on various dates from Nov. 26, 2021, to April 29, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

1.8-lb. plastic containers of "MANTECA RENDERED PORK FAT DON PANCHITO"

The products bear establishment number "EST. 19900" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a warehouse distributor in Bronx, New York.

FSIS was notified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that the rendered pork fat products were produced and shipped into commerce without the benefit of FSIS inspection. These products are misbranded due to the unauthorized use of the marks of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Francisco Flores, president of Don Panchito Deli & Grocery Corp, at 212-828-9097.

Source: USDA-FSIS