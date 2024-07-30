Flexco has announced the addition of the 48-inch Alligator Staple Gold Class Plus to its line of Light-Duty belt conveyor solutions. The 48-inch Gold Class Plus joins Flexco’s catalog of installation tools and specializes in setting Alligator Staple fasteners more efficiently for operators.

“The 48-inch Alligator Staple Gold Class Plus is a welcome addition to our selection of installation tools,” said Flexco Product Manager Dan Tuttle. “Many of our partners in the Light-Duty space are adopting wider belts in their conveying process, so we knew it was crucial to develop a tool that made fastener installation simpler for their maintenance teams. With the release of the 48-inch Gold Class Plus, belt shops and in-house operators can more efficiently install Alligator Staple fasteners on their larger belts, and we are incredibly proud to be first-to-market with a solution that makes their production process easier.”

Flexco’s previous Gold Class Plus was available for belts up to 24 inches in size, and the new 48-inch version now provides extended capabilities for those who need it. By increasing the operational size, this new fastener installation tool can also splice multiple, narrower belts side by side simultaneously, giving users flexibility to do more, increasing overall throughput.

Additionally, the 48-Inch Gold Class Plus, paired with the Alligator Gold Class Power Driver, adds convenience and increases productivity. Instead of using traditional, manual methods, operators can utilize Flexco’s pneumatic Power Driver, which allows them to more easily set their fasteners in place and achieve a higher level of performance for their belt conveyor systems.

The 48-Inch Gold Class Plus is ideal for light-duty applications using Alligator Staple fasteners within industries like food processing and logistics.

Source: Flexco