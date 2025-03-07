Flexco is announcing the addition of the FGP-C Food Grade Primary Cleaner for Cleated Belts to its line of light-duty belt cleaning systems. By utilizing a curved blade that engages with the underside of the head pulley, the FGP-C efficiently cleans excess and carryback product from cleated conveyor belt systems.

“The FGP-C is a much-needed solution for folks in food processing, and especially the protein industry,” said Flexco Product Manager Ryan Jackson. “Cleated modular belting has only become more popular in recent years and operators have long dealt with the issue of carryback. The meat that sticks to the return side of cleated conveyors often ends up on the production floor and into a discard bin. Now, with the introduction of FGP-C, facilities can easily clean excess product off the belt before it is rendered as waste. I couldn’t be more proud of our engineering team for developing the first cleated belt cleaning solution on the market.”

The FGP-C Cleated Belt Cleaner is designed with a tensioned rotation system that maintains constant blade-to-cleat contact, allowing the blade to revert back into place as the belt moves. The snap-on blade design simplifies installation and replacement, making assembly and repairs quicker and more efficient. Blades are available in three material options — UHMW (blue and white) and Metal Detectable UHMW (blue) — and come in widths ranging from 4 inches to 36 inches with a height of six inches. To ensure a precise fit, operational details are gathered during the ordering process, allowing for an application-specific cleaner tailored to the conveyor system.

The FGP-C is ideal for use in light-duty operations within industries like beef, pork, poultry and other applications that employ cleated modular belts.

