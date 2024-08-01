WTI has undergone its first unannounced Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard audit and achieved the AA+ rating.

This success highlights WTI's commitment to maintaining high food safety and quality standards consistently.

This is the first year that WTI has had an unannounced BRC audit, allowing them the opportunity to earn a ranking of AA+. Since implementing the program in 2012, WTI has earned the highest scores of A and AA awarded for a planned audit.

“I am so proud of our team for ensuring that our high food safety and quality standards are upheld every day,” said Ralf Ludwig, WTI’s owner and president. “Our products are known for their performance, quality and consistency and this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of everyone on our team.”

“We have a strong food safety and quality culture and our performance in an unannounced audit is a testament to our dedication and commitment to maintaining highest possible food safety and quality standards every day,” said Jasdeep Saini, vice president, Research and Technology for WTI.

Source: WTI