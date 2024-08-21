We R Food Safety is bringing on Daniel Robert to its team as a consultant.

Daniel grew up in a family-owned meat processing business founded in 1918 by his great grandfather A.B. Robert. Daniel attended Louisiana State University and University of Missouri in food/meat science. Daniel accepted a position with USDA FSIS in Los Angeles, transferring back to Louisiana after his training. He later accepted a position with a USDA meat grading and certification branch.

Daniel has 25 years of federal service. After retiring from federal service, he worked in multiple meat facilities, helping them develop innovative products. Daniel's tenure has taken him to over 700 federal and state meat plants across the nation.

Daniel is active in FFA and 4-H, judging country ham shows and carcass evaluation. Daniel has been an active member of the American Association of Meat Processors and has won several state and national awards for excellence in cured meat and sausage.

His has a great depth of knowledge in new product development, processing, and how to make money in the meat and poultry industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge to We R Food Safety's clients and is available to consult on every aspect of the meat and poultry industry.

Source: We R Food Safety