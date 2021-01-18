We R Food Safety!, a leading provider of food safety software backed by real-time, expert consultation, announces the hire of Martha Gore and Samantha Bibbs to new, full-time Food Safety Consultant positions in the company. The addition of Gore and Bibbs to the team allows We R Food Safety! and Food Safe Pro! to continue along a fast-paced growth curve through 2021.

Gore has held various inspection, food safety and quality positions with the United States Army Veterinary Corps, USDA-FSIS, Dawn Foods, Kraft Foods and Beyond Meat over 18 years in the food industry. During that time, Gore has gained first-hand experience of the challenges of inspection, record-keeping and data management related to food safety strategies and systems. Having been on both sides of the regulatory fence, Gore is uniquely skilled to advise We R Food Safety! clients on food safety, regulatory and operational concerns.

Bibbs graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout with a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Technology in early 2020, after which she accepted a position as a microbiology lab technician at Minnesota Valley Testing Labs. Bibbs has been trained in testing for Salmonella and Listeria using both Vidas and Invisible Sentinel methods, as well as diluting and plating samples. Previously, she gained valuable experience via internships in the R&D department of a Minnesota-based extruded snacks and ingredients company and with an Italian mushroom company that grew its product with used coffee grounds.

“With the rapid scale-up of our client base and the popularity of our Food Safe Pro! offerings, the time was right to add consultants to support the most important piece of the puzzle: our customers,” says Erik Ullanderson, CEO of We R Food Safety! “We fully expect Martha and Samantha to add to our mission of providing our customers with top-notch advisory support in keeping their products safe and their processes well-defined and well-managed.”

Gore and Bibbs will assist We R Food Safety! clients with implementation and management of the Food Safe Pro! software as well as their food-safety system assessments and needs.

For more information visit www.werfoodsafety.com.