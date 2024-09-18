Artemese Dolliole has joined We R Food Safety! as a food safety, quality and regulatory consultant.

Dolliole is a graduate of Michigan State University with a master's degree in food safety. She has extensive experience in food safety and quality, having been a quality assurance manager in several facilities as well as a consultant and auditor; Dolliole is an SQF practitioner and is certified in international food law and HACCP.

She brings extensive experience with small, mid-size and large establishments to the role.

"She knows what it takes to run an FS&Q team as well as deal with regulators, second-, and third-party audits," said Andrew Lorenz, CEO and founder of We R Food Safety!. "She is more than willing to jump on calls with clients to help them not just navigate regulatory compliance, but to help them navigate GFSI schemas. She brings additional depth to our team and will be a key consultant as we continue to rapidly develop new and innovative ways for our clients to meet regulatory requirements."

Dolliole lives in San Antonio.

Source: We R Food Safety!