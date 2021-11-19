We R Food Safety!, a provider of food safety software backed by real-time, expert consultation, announces the promotion of Molly Linden to Senior FS&Q Consultant, effective immediately.

As a Tier 1 Food Safety Consultant, Linden has spent the last five years helping clients navigate food safety and the regulatory requirements that go along with it. Whether helping processors with food safety assessments, HACCP plans, deviation reports, food safety system development or regulatory documentation, Linden has been on the front lines of WRFS’ efforts to keep the U.S. food supply safe.

As a senior consultant, Linden will report directly to the company president and oversee the company’s FS&Q Team. The senior consultant will train our FS&Q consultants, drive initiatives to keep WRFS on the cutting edge of tactics and strategies related to food safety, and ensure that the FS&Q Team exceeds our clients’ needs in the most effective manner possible.

“Molly has proven time and time again that she is ready to lead our FS&Q Team as we continue to grow We R Food Safety! and develop new ways to help our clients address their food safety needs,” said Andrew Lorenz, President, We R Food Safety! “I know her experience, her dedication to our clients and her team-oriented approach will allow us to deliver even better service and problem-solving capabilities to all our current and future customers.”

Linden graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. in Microbiology. She has worked as a researcher with a lab performing molecular biological research on RNA picornaviruses, and has sequenced DNA, among other projects. She is based out of WRFS’ Wisconsin offices and is easily reachable through the main company contact lines.

For more information, visit www.werfoodsafety.com.