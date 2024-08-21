The American Association of Meat Processors has released its 2024 Meat and Poultry Processing Industry Data Collection and Analysis. The 64-page report examines data that is collected by meat and poultry processing and harvest facilities as a part of its business structure, production standards, and food safety and quality systems. This data demonstrates where the industry is in relation to producing a safe food supply. Currently, there is no widespread accessible conglomeration of the data in this report.

The report was compiled and written by Abbey Davidson, AAMP outreach specialist. She released a questionnaire in 2023 to gather information nationwide from meat and poultry processing facilities as it relates to information like employee turnover rates, HACCP hazard findings, gross revenue, species of animals processed, satisfaction with inspection personnel, etc. AAMP Outreach conducted the survey, contacting AAMP members via email and newsletter. A total of 1,268 meat and poultry processors were contacted, and a total of 145 responses were received. The vision behind the data collection was to better guide the industry on potential education needs.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors