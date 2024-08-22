As the manufacturing industry faces a critical skills shortage, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting the addition of 3.1 million jobs in maintenance and repair occupations by 2031, PACK EXPO International 2024 is set to play a pivotal role in addressing this challenge. Scheduled for Nov. 3–6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, the event will feature comprehensive programs designed to engage and inspire the next generation of talent in the packaging and processing sectors.

Student-focused initiatives

Recognizing the need to attract and retain a skilled workforce, PACK EXPO International, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, prioritizes educational outreach to students. The event will feature a variety of activities aimed at introducing high school and college students to opportunities within the industry:

Girl Scout event: New to the show, local Chicago Girl Scout Troops will receive credit for their Sustainable Packaging Patch. Scouts will meet in the Student Lounge on Nov. 3 at 11:00 a.m. for a hands-on project focusing on sustainability. Lunch will be provided followed by a panel and show floor tour from industry professionals.

Silent auction: foundation fundraiser: New to the show, the silent auction will take place Sunday through Wednesday. Notable items up for bid include accommodations at premier Chicago-area hotels, including the Langham, Sheraton Grand Riverwalk, LondonHouse, Loews and the InterContinental Magnificent Mile. In addition, premium wine and spirits, gift cards and more are available. All bidding will occur virtually, and items will be displayed on the Grand Concourse, Level 2.5. Proceeds will benefit the PMMI Foundation.

PACK Challenge: Returning for its second year, the PACK Challenge, sponsored by PepsiCo, invites six high school teams to participate in a machine-building competition. Competitors will demonstrate their skills by constructing full-scale material-handling machines capable of denesting and orientating paper coffee cups. Participating schools are Argo Community High School, Crete Monee High School, Elk Grove High School, Legacy Academy/Becker High School Coalition, Rich Township High School and Waterford Union High School. This event will take place in the West Hall Lobby at Booth W-16005.

Future Innovators Robotics Showcase: In this event, sponsored by Schneider Electric, attendees will be able to witness robotics from high school teams across the country. These students will showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting prowess in the West Hall at Booth W-21052.

Amazing Packaging Race: Sponsored by Emerson, this competition involves college and university students from across North America who will navigate the expo floor, engaging in tasks set by participating exhibitors. This event highlights student creativity and fosters teamwork and practical industry engagement.

Students PACK the EXPO: On Nov. 5, PMMI will host local area students from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin for a comprehensive expo experience. Activities will include a scavenger hunt, student tours and a lunch-and-learn session to deepen their understanding of the industry.

Student tours: PMMI staff will conduct tours of the show floor daily at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tours start at the PMMI U/PMMI Foundation Booth at W-20022 (West Hall). Interested students should meet at the PMMI U Booth 10 minutes prior to the starting time. No preregistration is required.

Networking, professional development

Further enhancing the student experience, PACK EXPO International will offer dedicated spaces for networking and professional development:

PMMI U/Workforce Development Pavilion: PACK EXPO International serves as a resource hub for strengthening the existing workforce and nurturing the future workforce. Colleges and universities will showcase their mechatronics and packaging and processing programs in the West Hall, while companies will have the opportunity to engage with students interested in pursuing careers in the industry. The list of participating schools includes: California Polytechnic State University Clemson University Hennepin Technical College Illinois Institute of Technology Indiana State University Michigan State University Northwood Technical College Purdue University Rochester Institute of Technology Rutgers University San Jose State University Toronto Metropolitan University Tuskegee University University of Florida University of Wisconsin – Stout Virginia Tech

Networking events: The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network will host events to connect aspiring professionals with industry experts, providing mentorship and career advancement platforms.

Student lounge: PMMI HR professionals will conduct workshops focused on interview best practices and resume writing, equipping students with essential tools to enter the workforce.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to bridging the skills gap in the packaging and processing industries,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “By connecting students with industry leaders and exposing them to real-world challenges and solutions at PACK EXPO International, we are not only addressing immediate workforce needs but also investing in the future of our industries.”

PACK EXPO International's strategic focus is on educational initiatives to engage students and address the skills shortages in the packaging and processing industries. The event aims to inspire a new generation of industry professionals through hands-on competitions, educational showcases and targeted networking opportunities.

PACK EXPO International will feature 2,500 exhibitors offering solutions to many of today’s biggest manufacturing needs from an intersection of industries to 40-plus vertical markets. More than 45,000 attendees from consumer-packaged goods and life sciences companies worldwide will converge, searching for innovation, connection and insight.

Source: PMMI