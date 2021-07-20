Live, in-person technology in action for the first time in 18 months is just one of the many features of the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world this year: PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center). Show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will reunite the packaging and processing community with over 1,500 exhibitors, targeted, world-class education and countless networking opportunities spread across four expansive halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Registration is already exceeding expectations, and we anticipate well over 20,000 packaging and processing professionals in attendance this September,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “These numbers indicate an industry eager and more ready than ever to get back together. With thousands of attendees from CPGs and pharma companies already registered to attend and 1,500 exhibiting companies, this is the one place that will unite the entire industry this year.”

Now more than ever it is important for companies to keep up with the ever-evolving needs of their consumers to maintain a competitive edge. PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO is a critical piece of the puzzle for addressing packaging and processing challenges and accomplishing business goals.

“With so many solutions on display and access to the top exhibitors and industry experts, attendees in Las Vegas can accomplish more in three days than a year’s worth of research,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows. “So often we hear from past attendees who discovered technologies that solved challenges they didn’t even know existed.”

Rian Mabrey of Hello Fresh reinforces this benefit of the show. “PACK EXPO provides the biggest opportunity to meet with potential suppliers all in one place, see samples and make connections,” he says. “We’ve discovered the most exciting innovations by simply wandering the show floor.”

In today’s manufacturing environment, processing and packaging often come together as an integrated system, making it more critical than ever to bring both packaging and processing solutions under one roof. To meet this growing need, The Processing Zone returns with front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing and coating to help increase efficiency, achieve total system integration and ensure food safety. New in 2021 is the Processing Innovation stage, focusing on the latest processing breakthroughs.

Additional pavilions include the PACKage Printing Pavilion, showcasing the latest in cost-effective digital printing solutions; The Containers and Materials Pavilion, displaying the latest in new recyclables and bio-based materials, printable films, flexible, resealable and plant-based packaging; The Reusable Packaging Pavilion: sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), highlighting sustainable packaging solutions and the Confectionery Pavilion, home of the Candy Bar Lounge, sponsored by Syntegon Packaging Technology and hosted by the National Confectioners Association (NCA).

The brand-new PACK to the Future exhibit takes attendees on a journey through the evolution of packaging and processing, how the industrial and scientific revolutions led to rapid innovations and mass production and how the digital revolution is shaping the future. This curated exhibit includes nearly 30 historic packaging and processing machines dating from the late 1890s to the late 1970s with imagery supplied by museums and instantly recognizable consumer packaged goods brands including Coca-Cola, General Mills, Kellogg, Hormel, Anheuser-Busch and Merck. The PACK to the Future Stage will highlight future technology, including innovative sustainability initiatives, e-commerce solutions, smart packaging and artificial intelligence.

The Technology Excellence Awards allow attendees to recognize and vote on innovative exhibitor technology new to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Winners will be announced at the show on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Additional packaging award winners from the past year-plus will reside at The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock, and located within The Containers and Materials Pavilion.

Education is a hallmark of any PACK EXPO event, with PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO once again featuring free 30-minute exhibitor-hosted seminars on breakthroughs and best practices at The Innovation Stages. The Forum offers free, 45-minute learning sessions on the latest industry trends, including hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&As with leading organizations like the OpX Leadership Network, CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, The Organization for Automation and Control (OMAC) and PMMI Business Intelligence. Attendees can also learn the latest trends and benefits of reusable packaging in the Reusable Packaging Learning Center.

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) breakfast: The New World of Work, combines networking and education, with a panel discussion of key industry trends, like moving to digitalization and automation on the plant floor and their impact on workplace diversity.

In addition to driving more women into the industry, the Workforce Development Pavilion, located in the North Hall, is a one-stop-shop for strengthening and growing the packaging and processing workforce. Learn about PMMI U offerings, or attend a PMMI U workshop on Risk Assessment, Certified Trainer or Fundamentals of Field Service (separate registration required).

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO also offer activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing with robotics teams from Las Vegas area high schools showing their robots in action at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, sponsored by Rockwell Automation and The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, bringing teams from colleges and universities to complete tasks at the booths of participating exhibitors.

To keep track of all the new additions as well as old favorites, attendees can use My Show Planner to check the schedule of booth activities, add education sessions, plan routes around the show floor and even schedule meetings in advance with exhibitors to maximize time in Las Vegas.

Visit packexpolasvegas.com to register.

Source: PMMI