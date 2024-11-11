At the recent Pack Expo International, the winners of the 2024 Amazing Packaging Race were revealed. Organized by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and sponsored by Emerson Discrete Automation, this year's event, the largest ever, brought together 30 teams from schools across the U.S. in a test of speed, strategy and show-floor prowess.
Navigating 1.32 million net square feet of exhibit space, Team 14 took the top honors. The winning team impressed with their quick wit and strategic use of social media to engage exhibitors and complete tasks faster than their competitors. For their efforts, each member of Team 14 received $1,000 in prize money.
Team 14 includes:
- Jeremy Deller, Clemson University
- Jessie Imorde, Virginia Tech
- Emme Felmlee, University of Wisconsin – Stout
- Cayden Bowe, Tuskegee University
- Bethlehem Yemane, Virginia Tech
- Deisler Deleon, Virginia Tech
Second place went to Team 10:
- Micky Orren, Hennepin Technical College
- Marta Ghigo, Virginia Tech
- Makenna Lowell, University of Wisconsin - Stout
- Michael Novak, Northwood Technical College
- Ava Gernand, Rochester Institute of Technology
“The Amazing Packaging Race gives students an incredible opportunity to dive headfirst into our dynamic industry, learn from real-world challenges, and connect with leaders shaping the future,” said Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI, producer of Pack Expo trade shows. “We are continually amazed by the talent and enthusiasm displayed and are grateful to our sponsor, Emerson Discrete Automation, as well as the exhibitors who make this event possible each year.”
"As a sponsor of the Amazing Packaging Race, we at Emerson Discrete Automation are thrilled to support these bright, ambitious students as they dive into the world of packaging and automation,” sayid Nick Buccheri, president of Emerson’s Discrete Automation Americas business. “Watching them tackle real-world challenges with such energy and innovation is inspiring; they truly are the future leaders of our industry. Congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding achievements.”
Competing students represented 18 schools across the country, including:
- California Polytechnic State University
- Clemson University
- Elmhurst University
- Hennepin Technical College
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Indiana State University
- Loyola University, Chicago
- Michigan State University
- Northwood Technical College
- Purdue University Northwest
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Rutgers University
- San Jose State University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois
- University of Wisconsin – Stout
- Virginia Tech
Participating exhibitors included:
- B&R Industrial Automation Corp.
- Baumer hhs
- Beckhoff Automation LLC
- BW Packaging
- Daubert Cromwell
- Dorner Mfg. Corp.
- Econocorp Inc.
- Emerson Discrete Automation
- Fallas Automation Inc.
- Fox IV Technologies Inc.
- Fresh-Lock by Presto Products
- Hoosier Feeder
- IoPP (Institute of Packaging Professionals)
- Lenze Americas
- Linmot USA Inc.
- Morrison Container Handling Solutions
- nVenia, a Duravant company
- OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control
- Pacteon Group
- Paper Machinery Corp.
- Plastipak Packaging Inc.
- ProMach Inc.
- Shurtape Technologies LLC
- SICK Inc.
- Siemens Digital Industries
- Starview Packaging Machinery Inc.
- Triangle Package Machinery Co.
- WLS
Source: Pack Expo International
