At the recent Pack Expo International, the winners of the 2024 Amazing Packaging Race were revealed. Organized by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and sponsored by Emerson Discrete Automation, this year's event, the largest ever, brought together 30 teams from schools across the U.S. in a test of speed, strategy and show-floor prowess.

Navigating 1.32 million net square feet of exhibit space, Team 14 took the top honors. The winning team impressed with their quick wit and strategic use of social media to engage exhibitors and complete tasks faster than their competitors. For their efforts, each member of Team 14 received $1,000 in prize money.

Team 14 includes:

Jeremy Deller, Clemson University

Jessie Imorde, Virginia Tech

Emme Felmlee, University of Wisconsin – Stout

Cayden Bowe, Tuskegee University

Bethlehem Yemane, Virginia Tech

Deisler Deleon, Virginia Tech

Second place went to Team 10:

Micky Orren, Hennepin Technical College

Marta Ghigo, Virginia Tech

Makenna Lowell, University of Wisconsin - Stout

Michael Novak, Northwood Technical College

Ava Gernand, Rochester Institute of Technology

“The Amazing Packaging Race gives students an incredible opportunity to dive headfirst into our dynamic industry, learn from real-world challenges, and connect with leaders shaping the future,” said Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI, producer of Pack Expo trade shows. “We are continually amazed by the talent and enthusiasm displayed and are grateful to our sponsor, Emerson Discrete Automation, as well as the exhibitors who make this event possible each year.”

"As a sponsor of the Amazing Packaging Race, we at Emerson Discrete Automation are thrilled to support these bright, ambitious students as they dive into the world of packaging and automation,” sayid Nick Buccheri, president of Emerson’s Discrete Automation Americas business. “Watching them tackle real-world challenges with such energy and innovation is inspiring; they truly are the future leaders of our industry. Congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding achievements.”

Competing students represented 18 schools across the country, including:

California Polytechnic State University

Clemson University

Elmhurst University

Hennepin Technical College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Indiana State University

Loyola University, Chicago

Michigan State University

Northwood Technical College

Purdue University Northwest

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rutgers University

San Jose State University

Tuskegee University

University of Florida

University of Illinois

University of Wisconsin – Stout

Virginia Tech

Participating exhibitors included:

B&R Industrial Automation Corp.

Baumer hhs

Beckhoff Automation LLC

BW Packaging

Daubert Cromwell

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Econocorp Inc.

Emerson Discrete Automation

Fallas Automation Inc.

Fox IV Technologies Inc.

Fresh-Lock by Presto Products

Hoosier Feeder

IoPP (Institute of Packaging Professionals)

Lenze Americas

Linmot USA Inc.

Morrison Container Handling Solutions

nVenia, a Duravant company

OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control

Pacteon Group

Paper Machinery Corp.

Plastipak Packaging Inc.

ProMach Inc.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

SICK Inc.

Siemens Digital Industries

Starview Packaging Machinery Inc.

Triangle Package Machinery Co.

WLS

Source: Pack Expo International