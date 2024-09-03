Food distributor Sysco Corp. is announcing its winners from the company’s inaugural One Planet. One Table. packaging contest. Over 40 U.S. suppliers and packaging producers submitted innovative, environmentally friendly solutions to reduce plastics and packaging waste. Sysco's panel of judges invited the top seven proposals to a pitch competition at the end of June 2024, narrowing the field to three winners:

Winners:

Cargill’s More Sustainable Beef Packaging – Shrink bags that are designed to biodegrade in landfill and are made with recycled content.

Superior Foods International Bio Bag for Frozen/Convenience Foods – Packaging alternative made with one layer of paper and one layer of biopolymer, produced from cells of a living organism, like plants, instead of synthetic plastic derived from petrochemicals.

PA x PulPac Dry Molded Fiber Single Serve Containers – Renewable plant fibers converted into packaging that can replace single-serve plastic condiment packs.

“All three of these concepts bring an opportunity to reduce plastics, particularly in light of increasing regulations and customer demand,” said Victoria Gutierrez, Sysco’s chief merchandising officer. “We’re excited to explore these innovations and see how we can partner with our suppliers to bring more sustainable packaging to foodservice.”

Earlier this year, the company introduced packaging guidelines to encourage all supplier partners to transition to materials and design principles that will collectively reduce the industry's environmental footprint. The packaging guidelines and pack-a-thon were highlighted at the company’s annual Supplier Sustainability Summit, where Sysco discussed how they can drive growth and support customers’ needs together by taking action on sustainability.

Eliza Clark, Cargill protein & salt sustainability leader, said, “Cargill is committed to accelerating innovative packaging solutions that address sustainability opportunities throughout the protein supply chain. We are grateful for Sysco’s collaboration and partnership as we continue finding new ways to feed the world in a sustainable way together.”

Kira Halpern, director of social impact & communications at Superior Foods International, said, "We are proud to be acknowledged by Sysco as one of the inaugural Packathon winners. This award recognizes our joint commitment to sustainability, innovation, and exceeding industry standards. Building on our nearly three-decade partnership, we are honored to collaborate with Sysco to advance solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet.”

Source: Sysco Corp.