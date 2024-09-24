Debbra Schoneman, president of Piper Sandler Cos., has been elected to the Hormel Foods Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Deb to the Hormel Foods board," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. "She has an impressive background and brings extensive expertise in finance and corporate development, which will be invaluable as we continue to transform, modernize and grow our company."

Schoneman joined the Audit and Governance Committees of the Hormel Foods Board of Directors.

Schoneman is president of Piper Sandler Cos., an investment bank and financial services company, where she manages the equities, fixed income and public finance businesses. She has been with the firm for 34 years, having served as president since 2018 and previously as chief financial officer from 2008 to 2017.

Schoneman has a long history of board service in the public, private and philanthropic sectors. She is currently a director on the Allina Health board, a $5 billion health care system, having served as its chair for three years. She also is a member of the board of trustees for the University of St. Thomas, a private university in Minnesota.

Schoneman holds a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.