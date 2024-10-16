Following a successful Protein PACT Summit focused on turning sustainability goals into action, the Meat Institute elected key new officers, executive board members and full board of directors members for 2025.

“The members elected a slate of leaders who will continue to serve the industry and guide Meat Institute resources to addressing important challenges in workforce safety, sustainability, animal welfare, food security and food safety,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute.

James Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods, was elected to serve as the Meat Institute’s incoming chairman in January 2025. He has been a Meat Institute Executive Board member since 2017 and an officer since 2022.

“It’s a privilege to serve as the incoming Chairman of the Meat Institute, an organization whose members work to sustainably feed families across the globe,” said Snee. “Our members play a vital role in the food system, and I look forward to helping them tackle today’s challenges, embrace future opportunities and continue to build lasting trust in the food we produce.”

Snee joined Hormel Foods in 1989 and is the 10th president and chief executive officer in the company’s 133-year history. He was named president and chief operating officer in 2015, chief executive officer in 2016, and elected chairman of the board in 2017. During his tenure, he has led the company’s continuing evolution as a global branded food company. Under Snee’s leadership, the company has received numerous awards and accolades.

Jon Amidei, chief operating officer of Swaggerty’s Farm, joins the officers as secretary. Amidei has served on the board of directors since 2018. Amidei has worked in the meat industry for 40 years in both publicly traded and privately held companies, holding roles such as VP of sales and marketing, director of business development and corporate vice president.

The 2025 slate of officers includes:

Peter Bozzo, Michael's Finer Meats & Seafood — vice-chairman

Randy Huffman, Maple Leaf Foods — treasurer

Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing Co. — immediate past-chairman

Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute — president and CEO

